Drove to the restaurant and gave flowers: in Russia, told how Taiwanchik nursed Rotaru
Russian journalists said that the legendary Ukrainian singer Sofia Rotaru, who recently turned 72 years old, had a close relationship with a crime boss Taiwanchik (real name Alisman tohtahunov).
Although tohtahunov said that it was a friendly relationship, and she said earlier in an interview with the “FACTS” talked about the friendship with him, friends of Taiwanchik believe otherwise. They claim that the singer was criminal authority “by the love of his life“.
“For Sonia, we will not hide it, Alex cared. Caring is very beautiful, “—said Director Alexander Stefanovich in the “Based on real events” (watch after the fourth minute).
“He admired her talent, voice, appearance. It was evident that he is very partial to her, that I myself saw with my own eyes, “says the musician Alexander Levshin.
According to experts of the program, tohtahunov I gifted the singer with flowers and candy, he brought a basket of food that was eaten then the whole team said. Filmed for her restaurants and expensive hotel rooms, so the singer could rest after performances.
Witnesses say that Alla Pugacheva was jealous of this protection.
We will remind that earlier rossm suspect Sofia Rotaru in the novel with a young Russian artist.
