“Drown Shakro Young”: the criminal world is on the brink of war between Guli and his opponents
Serving a sentence ex-the main criminal authority of Russia Zakhary Kalashov (Shakro Young) unwittingly provoked a rapprochement of their opponents, the mighty authority of the Azerbaijani Nadir Salifov (Lot Guli) and Merab Jangveladze (Sukhumi). This resulted in a failed attempt Shakro to set thieves against Salifou, writes the news Agency “Prime Crime”.
In particular, the Kalash have tried to use the incident with the hereditary thief Quivican (Guram Chikhladze) for hitting a Lot of Guli. In front of this Salifou allowed his improvised Arman Wild to beat Kujovich, who came to the Azerbaijani negotiations.
Approximate Lot Guli found that 35-year-old Chikhladze behaving too defiantly.
Later, the Moscow thief in the law Badri Kutaisi (koguashvili) stated that Salifou need to be deprived of the right to be called a thief. In turn, Kalash said that the incident Quivican gave him a slap. Thus, the Azerbaijani mafia was challenged.
Badri called perhaps the successor Shakro Young, but his loud statement helped to set the thieves against the ghouls. Almost no one dared to join the requirement to restorantat Azerbaijani. The only authority that officially supported koguashvili, was Quate. Badri also expressed sympathy for Guga and Asatryan (which, however, does not advertise).
Meanwhile Guli had already managed to collect a gathering of 20 souls and decided a number of issues on the situation. Moreover, now Salifou closer than ever to unite with Merab. Latest on the phone said Kalashov that he considered Lot his brother huli, and Shakro games he was tired. According to Jangveladze, these techniques — to pit one with the other, and the suggestion of things the one and the other remained in the 90s and obsolete. In addition, Merab recalled how in the presence of Shakro “pigeons” beat the thief in the law Dooku.
But the most powerful trump card against Shakro Young — the murder of Kremlin Krasnodar. According to “Prime Crime”, Circus (Oleg Pirogov) the question of Merab said that the murder of Kremlin was the decision Shakro Young.
“Now if Merab wish, murder Vadik committed in circumvention of the laws of thieves, will be enough to drown Shakro”,— concludes the source Agency.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the Russian Federation counted “thieves in law” and called the number of dollar billionaires among them.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter