Drowned best friend of Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former Mr. Olympia (photo)
Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his best friend, with whom he was familiar from his youth — an Italian actor and champion bodybuilder Franco Colombo.
It is reported that 78-year-old Colombo drowned swimming off the coast of his native island of Sardinia. On his death, first reported in the social network Shwarzenegger. “”I love you, Franco. I will always remember the joy you brought into my life, the advice that you gave me, and the twinkle in your eyes that never disappeared. You were my best friend” — he wrote on Instagram.
Colombo was the title of Mr. Olympia in 1976 and 1981. Arnold was the winner of this international competition bodybuilders in 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974 and 1975, and in 1980-m to year.
Franco and Arnold met in 1965 at the competition, “Mr. Europe”. Subsequently, Colombo acted in small roles in films with Schwarzenegger — “the Terminator” and “Conan the barbarian”.
See also “FACTS” exclusive interview with Arnold Schwarzenegger.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter