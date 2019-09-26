Drugs Zantac continue to withdraw from the sale (PHOTO)

The public health Agency of Canada said Wednesday that a version of the cure heartburn Ranitidine, known as Zantac, speak four companies because of concerns that the drug was produced with the use of chemicals associated with an increased risk of developing cancer.

Companies withdrawing drugs – Apotex Inc., Pro Doc Limitée, and Sanis Health Inc Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC.

Earlier this month, health Canada announced its appeal to the pharmaceutical companies with the requirement to stop the spread of the drug after some products, ranitidine was found to exceed the levels of impurities are called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).

In a statement, the Ministry said that long-term use of drugs with the increased content of NDMA considered as a “probable human carcinogen”, may increase the risk of developing cancer.

The drug is usually used to reduce acidity in the stomach treatment of heartburn and indigestion. Branded version of the drug, such as SA Zantac Sanofi and its generic versions are available as over-the-counter and by prescription.

Pharmaceutical company Sandoz Canada previously withdrew their oral prescriptions in Canada and other countries at the beginning of this month, after it was revealed that the content of these chemicals in its products exceeds the norm.

American and European public health officials earlier this month said they are reviewing the safety of the drug.

A list of products based on ranitidine sold in Canada, available in the database on the website of the Ministry of health (Canada https://health-products.canada.ca/dpd-bdpp/index-eng.jsp).