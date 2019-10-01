Drunk policeman hit the motorcyclist and fled (PHOTOS)

The police officer who drove the car intoxicated, was charged because he committed a serious crash in Markham. This was reported by the regional police York.

About 7:15 p.m., police received a call in connection with a serious accident on Highway 7.

The investigators reported that a Nissan Pathfinder drove into a motorcycle and fled the scene. The motorcyclist was taken to hospital, condition was not specified.

Later, police managed to detect the suspect’s vehicle, and they sent a policeman, who at that time was not on duty, custody.

42-year-old policeman charged with drunken driving that led to injury in the vehicle with the level of blood alcohol over 80 milligrams, causing bodily harm, that he left the scene of the accident and to dangerous driving that led to injury.

The trial is scheduled for October 24.