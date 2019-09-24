Drunk Sergei Garmash went to the hospital: what happened
Famous Russian actor Sergei Garmash, winner of the award “Nika”, was in the hospital in Novocherkassk. He was urgently hospitalized due to a head injury, which he received in the Rostov airport “Platov”. As reported by Telegram channel 112, citing its sources, the actor smashed his head. Eyewitnesses of the incident claim that Garmash was allegedly in an alcohol intoxication. Other details of incident are not reported. While there is no data about the seriousness of the injury and the health of Garmash.
Rumors that the actor with a drinking problem, go long.
We will remind, Sergey Garmash known for numerous roles in theater and film. He starred in the movies “Chaos”, “House”, “Inhabited island”, “dudes”, “72 meters”, “Armavir” and others. For many years, the actor is in a Moscow theater “Contemporary”.
The actor requires expensive treatment and rehabilitation.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter