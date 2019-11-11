‘Dry’ law: in some districts, the U.S. is still a ban on the distribution of alcohol
The ban on alcohol in the United States lasted 13 years, from 16 January 1920 to 5 December 1933. This is one of the most famous or infamous periods in American history. Expected to significantly reduce the consumption of alcohol by eliminating businesses that manufactured, distributed and sold it, but got the opposite effect.
The population of beaver County, Oklahoma, is 5 315 people. In the 2018 vote was passed the draft on the need to resume the legal sale of alcohol in the district beaver is more than 100 years was the district where operated “dry” the law, writes the Daily Beast.
Elections lasted a long time, opinions changed, but a vote of beaver County latest in Oklahoma, where it was forbidden to sell alcohol, — abolished the “dry” law by a margin of just 4 votes.
Oklahoma has long been a centre for the ban — she actually stopped the sale of alcoholic beverages in 1908, a decade before national prohibition, and was not allowed to sell hard liquor until 1959. But the most interesting result of this latest electoral experiment was that, along with the County of beaver, 13 other districts of Oklahoma the same election voted for the abolition of the “dry” law.
“Dry counties” still exist as kind of a wild anachronism — like phone booth and the store. They appeared in response to social or economic needs and when those needs had dissipated, they sank into oblivion. Americans — a nation that creates good laws and bad enough to negate them.
Thus, the “dry States” still exist today around 18 million people can’t legally buy an alcoholic beverage where they live. In most of these places are located in the South. The States with the greatest number of districts, where there are prohibition — Kentucky, Arkansas and Tennessee. Fact: in some districts, you can still be arrested for possession of alcohol, recently arrested a 69-year-old man from Cullinan (al).
The study districts, where there is a ban, is complicated by the fact that in the legislation there are significant differences in terms of what types of sales are allowed (e.g., only beer and wine) and where can be sale (bars and restaurants, grocery stores). All this confusion goes back to the abolition of the “dry” law after the U.S. Congress lifted the ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages in 1933, each state had to decide whether he wishes to ban the production of alcoholic beverages.
Many of them, for example, Mississippi has retained the ban on alcohol until 1966. At least theoretically, because the drinks still widely sold and consumed in Mississippi. During one of the raids a liquor for drinking alcohol at a country club was caught even the Governor of the state. Some time later he admitted that because of a poorly-enforced ban his state became a laughingstock, so he signed a new law allowing the resumption of legal sales of alcohol.
But the weakening of laws in Mississippi in 1966 led to the catch technically in the state were banned. While districts were allowed to vote whether they want to cancel it or not. If they didn’t, the alcohol automatically remained under the ban. Today, 32 of the 82 districts in the state continue to prohibit the sale of alcoholic beverages.
Mississippi, Tennessee and Kansas are technically still under the influence of “dry” law, but allow local communities to vote against it. Other States have done the opposite — they lifted the ban, but the local administration can vote for the “dry” law.
State control can lead to even more curious confusion. In some jurisdictions, the city or villages in the districts where the ban, voted for its abolition, which led to what is often referred to as “wet” districts. For example, Hollywood, Prineville, Reform and Rogersville — all “wet” city, in the districts of Alabama, where the ban on alcohol.
Moore County, Tennessee where the Jack Daniel’s winery, under the ban, but Jack Daniel’s is allowed to sell “commemorative” bottles full of whisky, provided that the buyers are leaving the County before they drink.
The dramatic vote in Oklahoma last year is no exception. The result was formed 14 new districts, where you can now sell alcohol. Over the past two years, about four dozen Texas cities have applied to hold such a vote; all those who voted, cancelled action of the law. In 1965, in Texas, out of 142 districts where prohibition was in effect, there were only five.
Five years ago in Arkansas was held the election campaign for the legalization of sales of alcoholic beverages in all 75 districts. And in 2019, an attempt was made to allow individual cities in “dry” counties in Arkansas to sell alcohol, but the author of the bill in the end admitted: “I did not support the people.”
Today, many County and city remain “dry”. Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia have a number of constituencies where there is a ban. In some places even illegal to carry alcohol.
In the framework of the repeal of prohibition the Federal government has adopted many regulations on the alcohol industry that are still valid.
To date, 33 States and the district of the city have the right to decide whether they want to keep “dry” law. These States include Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, new Hampshire, new Jersey, new Mexico, new York, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
Another 17 States have banned its districts and cities to adopt “dry” the law at the local level: Arizona, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah and Wyoming.
The history of ban
The ban was adopted in accordance with the 18th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. According to The Spruce Eats , today is the only constitutional amendment that was repealed by another amendment to the organic act (the 21st amendment).
First movement against alcohol was organized in 1840-ies of the religious denominations, mostly Methodists. This initial campaign started quite successfully and during the 1850-ies made limited progress, but soon afterwards lost power.
“Dry” movement has witnessed a revival in the 1880-ies in connection with the intensification of the campaign of the Union of Christian women abstentions (WCTU, established in 1874) and the Forbidden party (founded in 1869). In 1893 was established the League against the saloons, and these three influential groups were the main supporters of the adoption of the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which banned most alcoholic beverages.
Banning party
The party of prohibition, also known as a Dry party, was created in 1869 for American political candidates who advocated a nationwide ban on alcohol. The party believed that the ban cannot be achieved or maintained under the leadership of the Democratic or Republican parties.
Dry candidates ran for local and national positions and positions in the United States, and the influence of the party reached a peak in 1884. In the presidential elections of 1888 and 1892, the years of the prohibition Party received 2 percent of the vote.
Anticolana League
Anticolana the League was formed in 1893 in Oberlin, Ohio. It started as a public organization, which advocated a ban on alcohol. By 1895, it gained influence throughout the United States.
Being a non-partisan organization affiliated with the supporters of the ban across the country, Anticorona League has announced a campaign of nationwide prohibition of alcohol.
In 1916, the organization helped elect his supporters in both houses of Congress. This gave them a two-thirds majority required for the adoption of what ultimately became the 18th amendment.
After the turn of the century States and counties, the United States began to adopt local laws banning alcohol. Most of these early laws were passed in the rural South and raised fears about the behavior of those who drank. Some people also were concerned about the cultural influence of certain growing populations in the country, especially recent European immigrants.
The first world war added fuel to the fire of the dry movement. Was the notion that the brewing and distilling industry has diverted manpower from war production. Beer was the biggest hit due to anti-German sentiment. Names such as Pabst, Schlitz and Blatz reminded people of the enemy that American soldiers fought abroad.
The 18th amendment and the Volstead Act
The 18th amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified by 36 States on January 16, 1919. It entered into force a year later, beginning the era of prohibition.
The first section of the amendment reads: “after one year from the date of ratification of this article the manufacture, sale or transportation of intoxicating liquors within the United States and all territory subject to their jurisdiction, is prohibited.”
In fact, the 18th Amendment took away the license to conduct business each brewer, distiller, winemaker, wholesaler and retailer of alcoholic beverages in the country. It was an attempt to reform “not respected” part of the population.
Three months before its entry into force was passed the Volstead Act, also known as the national prohibition Act of 1919. He gave authority “to the Commissioner of internal revenue, his assistants, agents and inspectors” to enforce the 18th Amendment.
Although it was illegal to produce or distribute “beer, wine, or other intoxicating malt or wine beverages”, legitimate was considered possession for personal use. This provision allowed Americans to keep alcohol in their homes and use them together with your family and guests as long as the drinks remained inside the house and was not distributed, not sold and not given to anyone outside the home.
Medicinal and sacramental liquor
Another interesting provision on the prohibition was that alcohol was available by prescription. Centuries liquor was used for medicinal purposes. In fact, many of the liqueurs, still used the bar today, was originally developed as a cure for various diseases.
The American medical Association stated that alcohol use in therapeutic purposes as a tonic or stimulant or for food has no scientific value, and voted in support of the ban.
Despite this, formed the conviction that the liquor can cure and prevent many ailments. During prohibition doctors could prescribe liquor to patients on a specially designed state prescription form that you can fill at any pharmacy. When medicinal whiskey stocks were depleted, the government has increased its production.
As might be expected, the number of prescriptions for alcohol has increased dramatically.
The churches and the clergy too, had a similar situation. This allowed them to get wine for communion, which also led to corruption. People claimed that they are Ministers and rabbis, to produce and disseminate a large amount of sacramental wine.
The purpose of the ban
Immediately after the entry into force of the 18th amendment drastically reduced the consumption of alcohol. It gave many supporters hope that the “Noble experiment” will be successful.
In the early 1920’s, the consumption was 30 percent lower than before the ban. The illegal supply was gradually increased, and a new generation began to ignore the law.
In a sense prohibition was successful, though, because it took years after repeal before consumption rates reached the level that preceded it.
Supporters of the ban believed that after the revocation of licenses on alcoholic beverages organizations and churches involved in the reform, can convince Americans to drink. They also believed that “merchants of alcohol,” would not oppose the new law, and the bars will disappear quickly.
To the supporters of the ban can be used to correlate the two groups. One group hoped to create educational campaigns and believed that within 30 years the United States will become a country free from drinks. However, they are not supported.
Representatives of another group are urged to take decisive steps to destroy all stocks of alcohol. They were also frustrated because of this kind of law enforcement action has not received the necessary support from the government.
The uprising against the ban
Although the ban was initially aimed at reducing beer consumption, and ultimately increased consumption of spirits. Brewing requires more space, both in production and in distribution. The increase in the consumption of distilled alcohol played a big role in the culture of martinis and mixed drinks, with which we are familiar and fashion that we associate with the era.
Many rural Americans began to make their own moonshine, “what kind of beer” and corn whiskey. Across the country during the depression many people made a living, supplying neighbors with this strong drink.
Moonshine was often used for fueling cars and trucks who delivered illegal liquor distribution points. The police chase for these vehicles have become very famous, took them to NASCAR.
Shh! This Speakeasy
Speakeasies — underground bars that discreetly served liquor. They often included catering, concerts and shows. They say that the term speakeasy came 30 years before prohibition.
Often Speakeasies were establishments unmarked. At that time corruption was rampant, and raids were commonplace. The owners bribed the police to ignore their business or advance warning when the planned RAID.
Probably one of the most popular ideas of the time was that the mob controlled much of the illegal trafficking of alcoholic beverages. By and large, this is not true. However, in densely populated areas the gangsters ran the racket, and Chicago was one of the most famous cities.
Underground Breweries and distilleries were hidden throughout the city. Beer can be easily produced and spread to meet the needs of the population.
That led to the cancellation of
The reality is that prohibition was never really popular among the American public. Americans love to drink, and this time even increased the number of women drinkers . It helped to change General understanding about what it means to be “respectable” (the term “prohibitive” is often used to refer to persons, not drinking).
The ban was also a logistical nightmare from the point of view of law enforcement. Law enforcement officers never had enough to control all illegal operations, and many of them were themselves corrupt.
One of the first actions taken by the Roosevelt administration, was to promote changes to (and subsequently repeal) the 18th Amendment. It was a two-step process; the first was the Law on the income from beer. Is the legalization of beer and wine with alcohol content up to 3.2 percent alcohol by volume (ABV) in April 1933.
The second step was the adoption of the 21st amendment to the Constitution. With the words “the Eighteenth article of amendment to the Constitution of the United States is hereby abolished,” the Americans can drink again legally.
December 5, 1933, the nationwide ban was lifted. This day continues to be celebrated, and many Americans enjoy the freedom to drink on the Day of cancellation.
The new laws left the question about banning at the discretion of the state governments. Mississippi was the last state that abolished it in 1966. All States have delegated the decision to ban alcohol by the local municipalities.