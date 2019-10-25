Dry skin on the elbows can talk about violations in the body
Dry skin in certain places can be signals about violations in the body because in normal skin the whole body should be evenly moist. Told about it in interview to the doctor-the dermatologist Irina Skorohodova.
The specialist said that common cause of dry and rough areas on the elbows is hyperkeratosis in which the compaction of the stratum corneum of the skin. This failure is usually to be the result of mechanical impact on the skin. In many cases, dry elbows observed in people who spend a lot of time sitting at Desk at a computer.
But, in addition, the lesions are dry, hard and flaky skin on the elbows can be markers of skin disease.
“On elbows may appear psoriasis. In this disease there is a rapid cell growth, they do not have time to Mature, stratum corneum is not built, the skin looks drier,” explained dermatologist.
Another factor leading to the emergence of dry elbows — endocrine disorders. According to Irina Skorohodova, increased dryness of the skin may be associated with a too weak production of sex steroid hormones, especially androgens and estrogen. When the deficit decreases production of sebum, making the skin softer and smoother.
In addition, excessively dry skin on the elbows can “talk” about the inadequate intake of vitamins A, D3, group B, the expert added.