Dry skin on the elbows may indicate disturbances in the body
The doctor-the dermatologist Irina Skorohodova spoke about violations in the body that may indicate dry skin on the elbows. In her opinion, cover all areas of the body should not be different.
The specialist noted that currently many people are dry skin on the elbows. The reason for this is the constant mechanical action. Many people work behind a Desk, sitting in front of the computer and becomes a determining factor, but often the reasons for changing the condition of skin are different. We are talking about psoriasis, in which there is active cell growth during which they do not have time to ripen. Because of a broken process does not have time to form the stratum corneum, and therefore the skin looks parched. In addition to the elbow areas affected by endocrine disruption. Due to too weak steroid sex hormones estrogen and androgen, decreases sebum performing the function of a moisturizing substance.
In addition, dry skin can be caused by a lack of vitamin A, B, and D3. To reduce the lack of trace elements in the body, it is necessary to consult a doctor who will determine the amount of substances needed to be replaced.