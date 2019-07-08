Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid has unveiled their relationship
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid carefully hide their relationship from the public.
The British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa still meets with the brother of the famous models Gigi and Bella Hadid – Anwar. The pair first made a public release, confirming all the rumors media.
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid carefully hide their relationship from the public: none of them publishes joint photos and refuses to answer any questions about his personal life. However, recently the pair has declassified its relations. Lovers attended the music festival of British Summer Time, which is held annually in London.
The singer wore for a special date light pants, shirt and a stylish jacket with oversize colorful print. Dua Lipa did not hide that has feelings for the Anwar Hadid, so enjoyed the music in the arms of a loved one.
It is known that the pair found a little more than a month. Anwar Hadid often arrives in a city where the artist is scheduled performances, and she Dua Lipa refuses to travel in the home for the male model Malibu.