Dua Lipa chose a very bold look for the performance

| November 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

On 3 November, in Seville, Spain held a ceremony at the European MTV Awards. The star of the evening was singer Dua Lipa, which impressed the audience with a spectacular show and sexy way.

Дуа Липа выбрала очень смелый образ для выступления

On stage Lip came out in a black bodysuit that looked more like a Monokini with a narrow strip of cloth on the chest and g-string back.

To bodysuit the singer wore thin black tights with arrows in front and satin ankle boots high heel.

Дуа Липа выбрала очень смелый образ для выступления

