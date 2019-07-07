Dua Lipa in a revealing top and the white suit at the ceremony in London

| July 7, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

23-year-old British singer attended the secular ceremony in London.

Дуа Липа в откровенном топе и белом костюме на церемонии в Лондоне

Today Linden came to the award ceremony O2 Silver Clef Awards to 2019, where it won the award in the nomination “the Best singer”.

Young brunette has decided to attract the public’s attention with its stylish bow with a hint of candor. Linden wore a white Trouser suit, which picked up a yellow knit top emphasized the cleavage gold pendant with clear stone.

Along to the singer also picked up the square white sandals and took the bag interesting round shape with a little handle. On the face of the girl was very light makeup with arrows and nuzova lipstick on the lips.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.