Dua Lipa in a revealing top and the white suit at the ceremony in London
July 7, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
23-year-old British singer attended the secular ceremony in London.
Today Linden came to the award ceremony O2 Silver Clef Awards to 2019, where it won the award in the nomination “the Best singer”.
Young brunette has decided to attract the public’s attention with its stylish bow with a hint of candor. Linden wore a white Trouser suit, which picked up a yellow knit top emphasized the cleavage gold pendant with clear stone.
Along to the singer also picked up the square white sandals and took the bag interesting round shape with a little handle. On the face of the girl was very light makeup with arrows and nuzova lipstick on the lips.