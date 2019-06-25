Dua Lipa meets with his brother Gigi and Bella Hadid
June 25, 2019 | Entertainment
We know, for outputs which pair will follow no less closely than Hayley and Justin Bieber. Dua Lipa meets with his brother Gigi and Bella Hadid Anwar — about foreign sources said close pair. Dua and Anwar went on a few dates, visited the exhibition in Malibu — but the relationship to advertise in no hurry.
Dua only recently broke up with Isaac Carew, a model and a chef. The couple had a difficult relationship: they had to run up (and then the Duo began to meet with Paul Klein, the lead singer of LANY), and then again to reunite. After the last reunion less than a month (three weeks) and here are the Dua Lipa already saw with Anwar. Admirers only wondering whether the return the singer back to Isaac, or pause it forever.