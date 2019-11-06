Dubl Tsitaishvili helped Dynamo to defeat PAOK in the UEFA Youth League (video)
Wednesday, November 6, reservists Dynamo (players under 19 years) at the home arena of a name of Valery Lobanovsky played the first match of the second round of the UEFA Youth League against Greek PAOK, who previously knocked out of the tournament the Irish “Bohemian” (1:1, 1:0).
Trust Igor Kostyuk made a solid stock before the match in Greece — 3:0 (Tsitaishvili, 10, pen, 45+1, pen, Nadolsky, 76).
Dynamo (U19): Neshcheret, Skorko, Belovar, Zabarnyi, Vivcharenko, Milosevski (Okoro, 46), Tsitaishvili (Efimenko, 79), Mikhailenko (Voloshin, 22, Bodnia, 90), Nadolsky, Szulanski, Isaenko.
Video of the match Dinamo — PAOK — 3:0
The return match will take place on 27 November at the stadium “Toumba” in Thessaloniki.
Note that in the UEFA Youth League (the”League route”) the Ukraine is Shakhtar Donetsk. In the group stage the team of Spaniard Andres Carrasco lost to “Manchester city” (1:3) and drew with Dinamo Zagreb (1:1), and away in the final seconds, forcing overtime in the game against Atalanta (2:2) and lost on 6 November at the stadium “Dodger of Hazen” in Zagreb Croatia — 0:1, reducing to a minimum their chances of qualifying from the group.
We will remind that in last season Dinamo U19 alternately knocked out of the tournament the Bulgarian “Septemvri” (1:0, 5:1), the Belgian “Anderlecht” (2:1, 1:1) Italian and Juventus (3:0), and 1/8 finals lost on penalties to future semi-finalist of the tournament the German “Hoffenheim” — 2:4 (main time — 0:0).
“.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter