Duchess Camilla made to her husband Prince Charles as a romantic surprise for my birthday.
On 14 November, the heir to the British throne Prince Charles of Wales celebrated its 71 anniversary. Relatives congratulated him remotely through social networks. Charles at this time was on a visit to India. It was assumed that in the holiday it will be one. His wife Camilla stayed in London, she recently had a bad cold. And besides, the 72-year-old Duchess Chornoliska very afraid to fly and uses the aircraft only in extreme cases, trying to avoid flights.
However, for the sake of her beloved husband, Camilla went on the victim. To the day of his birth, she flew to India from London and gave him an unforgettable stay in a Wellness centre, resort SOUKYA near Bangalore — cost of 930 thousand dollars per night. According to Daily Mail, the couple enjoyed a vegetarian, did yoga and used the services offered by the center — including medical procedures. Camille had previously been here five times already, and she really likes this place.
Saturday recharged, Charles and Camilla will embark on an official visit to New Zealand.
