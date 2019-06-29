Duck gave their offspring a “walk” on the race track
It was a risky decision.
This duck is quite possible ironic to call mom, but she has not invented anything better than to bring their ducklings to the race track Oulton Park (Cheshire, England), reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 120.su.
One of the spectators went cold when he saw how the bird is going to transfer to their offspring through the route, which now and then carried by cars.
The video, filmed by a witness, may make the blood freeze in my veins, but foolish duck was extremely lucky that the same can be said of its offspring. Family safely crossed the track and proved to be safe on the road.
