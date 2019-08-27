Dude: Irina Bilyk surprised trendy outfit (photos)
Popular Ukrainian singer Irina Bilyk, miliusa informed network of family snapshot with her husband and grown up son, surprised fans with a trendy outfit. She has published in Instagram a new photo, which poses in a bright attire of suit, green color, hat, shiny shoes and stylish glasses. Like this 49-year-old star announced the winners of the competition among subscribers to the knowledge of her work.
Fans do not only sing songs Bilyk for almost 30 years, but closely watching her personal life and appearance. In the comments under the photo, they note that Irina looks very stylish.
“Nice outfit you have”, “Stylish beauty” — written under the photo.
It should be noted that fans do not always fall asleep Irina compliments. Portion of criticism and negativity she received after appearing in the TV show “Tantsi z with a stars”. But then Bilyk gave a hard fight back to the haters.
