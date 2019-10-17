Due to 15 surgery dagestanka became a successful model in the country
Mirian Pashayev called “Russian Barbie”. The girl also often compared to Angelina Jolie. Miriam managed to build a very successful career as a model.
She is originally from Makhachkala. But at some point she fled from his Native Dagestan to North Ossetia. After that, she was in Moscow. Despite the fact that Mirian from a strict Muslim family, to know her as a resident of the Caucasus region.
The girl resorted to plastic surgery to radically change their appearance. Already at the age of 17 she managed to conquer the Internet and became very popular due to its blog in Instagram.
Mirian even managed to attract the attention of the producers of the singer Yegor creed.
The girl was invited to shoot a few clips. Then Pashayev began to invite various modeling agencies.
Already on its 22nd anniversary Mirian managed to do 15 plastic surgeries. Now she has really become similar to the famous Barbie doll.
However, many fans of the girl though and I admire her work, however, believe that to plastics the girl looked much better. What do you think?