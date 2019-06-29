Due to a collapsed wall in India, 15 people died

| June 29, 2019 | News | No Comments

Из-за рухнувшей стены в Индии погибли 15 человек

In Pune, in Western India fell 23-metre wall around the residential complex. At least 15 people were killed, informs TV channel .

The region has seen severe weather conditions, particularly heavy monsoon rains. The fence collapsed on tin barracks, in which at this time were working. In addition to the dead, there are victims. They were taken to the hospital.

As reported by law enforcement officers, thorough investigation will be held, in which the perpetrators brought to justice.

Last year in India, a six-storey building collapsed on a nearby construction site. Under the rubble were a few dozen people.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.