Due to a collapsed wall in India, 15 people died
June 29, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In Pune, in Western India fell 23-metre wall around the residential complex. At least 15 people were killed, informs TV channel .
The region has seen severe weather conditions, particularly heavy monsoon rains. The fence collapsed on tin barracks, in which at this time were working. In addition to the dead, there are victims. They were taken to the hospital.
As reported by law enforcement officers, thorough investigation will be held, in which the perpetrators brought to justice.
Last year in India, a six-storey building collapsed on a nearby construction site. Under the rubble were a few dozen people.
READ A pedophile abducted his 11-year-old stepdaughter, who for twenty years bore him eight children...