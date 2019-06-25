Due to a failure of communication in the Netherlands a few hours it was impossible to get through to emergency services (PHOTO)

In the Netherlands there was a serious failure of communication, which was unavailable in the number of emergency call “112”. The reason for failure was problems with the software, reports TASS.

Also not available was the number to call the police, and other rooms, including municipalities and a number of large companies.

According to the Dutch broadcasting Corporation, “symptoms occurred in parts of the network that is responsible for addressing calls in the right direction.”

A telecommunications company KPN responsible for the performance of the network, the situation called exceptional, since it did not work all three backup systems that should be included in the event of a problem with the main system.

In KPN also said that studying the possibility of transferring management functions emergency call other providers in similar situations. In addition, the company is working on a new version of the system, which will be launched later this year.

The situation has caused serious criticism from the government and members of Parliament. The Minister of security and justice Ferdinand Grapperhaus reported that authorities are considering the possibility of organization of the system “another way”. He also expects a full analysis of the incident from KPN for 2-3 weeks.

“Everyone can make mistakes, – said the Deputy of the Socialist party Ronald van Cancer. – But it should not touch the line “112”. This line, which depends on saving the life of a people.”