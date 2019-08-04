Due to a failure of the program blogers gone is the face “cute beauty”
Fans of the popular Chinese blogers what they thought was a young girl and called “Your Majesty Xiao Below”, accidentally discovered she was not who he claimed to be.
This is the BBC.
During the live broadcast due to a technical fault with the person blogers “flew” a filter that changed her face. Supporters saw a young glamorous girl and a middle-aged woman.
Only on popular Chinese platform Douyu she had over 100 thousand subscribers.
Publication Global Times writes that fans admired blogersha and called her a “nice goddess”. Some supporters even sent her money – sometimes the amount of donations has reached 15 thousand dollars.
According to local media reports, the incident occurred July 25 when blogger was broadcasting live on the online platform Douyu together with another girl.
Writes the Global Times, the audience knew that her face superimposed filter, but had no idea how much it changes her appearance.
They asked her to show the face without a filter, but the woman refused to do it until she sent gifts to 100 thousand yuan (about $ 12).
“In the end, I look pretty good”, she said, hinting that deserves a good reward.
Supporters immediately began to send her donations. The largest of them, writes Global Times, has made more than 5 thousand dollars.
However, at some point in the broadcast failed and the person blogers “flew” filter – fans saw her true face.
She realized what happened only after subscribers, who had access to her VIP room and started to unsubscribe.
A lot of commentators on Chinese social networks write that the subscribers blogersha was too trusting and fully deserved to be deceived.
Users another Chinese online platform Weibo to write that the woman no longer appears on the website Douyu.
Social networks continued heated debate regarding the incident. Some criticize the woman for cheating, others insist that men are to blame for that, money is sent to an unknown person.
In China, millions of people arrange their own broadcasts in social networks and the use of filters that change the appearance, is not uncommon. Some streamers communicate with followers, others just shoot, sing karaoke, or eating something.
Interestingly, despite the scandal around blogers number of followers of its profile on Douyu even increased: now they have about 600 thousand.