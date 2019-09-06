Due to changes to the Tax code of Ukraine will lose the Chinese market
Changes to the Tax code will have catastrophic consequences.
This assured the representatives of the metallurgical industry of Ukraine.
The President OP “Ukrmetallurgprom” A. Kalenkov and Chairman of the Federation of metallurgists of Ukraine S. Belenky joint letter addressed to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk with the request to prevent the catastrophic consequences of the proposed amendments to the Tax code.
They point out that the draft Law № 1210 “On amendments to the Tax code of Ukraine concerning improvement of tax administration, elimination of technical and logical inconsistencies in the tax legislation” is a very serious source of concern to the iron ore mining enterprises in Ukraine.
We are talking about changing the approach to determining the tax base rental payments for extraction of iron ore.
The proposed approach to the definition of rent payments will not stimulate the development of the subsequent technological processes and increase of product quality will be easier to produce and sell primitive product with low added value than the products of the third redistribution because the cost of the latter will become uncompetitive,
– explained in the letter.
Also Kalenkov and Belenky noted that the adoption of the draft Law will have a negative impact on production costs. This will lead to the fact that Ukrainian mining companies will lose the world markets, particularly the China market, which accounts for more than 20% of Ukrainian export of iron ore.
“The loss of the Chinese market for us is equivalent to the closure of two such companies as Ingulets GOK and Central GOK, and this is 10 thousand workers directly employed in iron ore production, and another 10-15 thousand workers in related industries,” — said in the letter to the Vladimir Zelensky and Alexei Goncharuk.
The statement also says that the canadian company Black Iron, which during a recent visit Zelensky Canada announced its intention to invest in Szymanowski project with a capacity of 10 million tonnes of iron ore in the year (435 million dollars) in the first stage, is unlikely to remain on the Ukrainian market under similar conditions.