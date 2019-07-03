Due to continuous heavy rains in southern Japan evacuated more than a million people (PHOTO, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

On the Japanese island of Kyushu, in the southern region of which 1 July was broken a new record for daily rainfall for the entire month, continuing heavy rains. In some areas last week fell to 900 mm of rain. The rain not only stopped, but even their strengthening, according to Stormnews with reference to the NHK.

Representatives of the Meteorological administration of Japan warns that in the period from Thursday morning through Friday morning, rainfall in southern Kyushu may be from 200 to 300 mm in its Northern districts, on the island of Shikoku and the Tokai region from 100 to 150 mm.

Yesterday the meteorologists said that over the region looming front of seasonal rains, coupled with a flows of hot and humid air. Tropical showers are expected in the period from the second half of the day on Wednesday until Thursday. According to forecasts, they will fall mainly on the South-Western part of main island of Kyushu.

Authorities urged residents of the region to be prepared for a possible natural disaster caused by the rains, and to evacuate, without waiting for emergency warnings for your safety. The order to evacuate has been given to residents of Kagoshima city on southern Kyushu as continued heavy rainfall may cause landslides and other natural disasters. According to 11:30 am on 3 July, it has received more than 720 thousand people.

Recommendations to evacuate were issued to 391 thousand people (or 183 thousand households) in other parts of the Prefecture, Kagoshima Prefecture, and the prefectures of Kumamoto and Miyazaki. This means that people in specific areas should immediately evacuate to points prepared by the municipal authorities, or in other safe places. Only in the area immediate evacuation are 58 thousand houses, which are home to over 1.24 million people, according to TASS.

The elements already led to casualties in the city of Kagoshima on Wednesday killed an elderly woman. She had to leave her house which was devastated by a landslide.

The government of Japan in connection with the situation on the island of Kyushu established emergency headquarters in his work with participation of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Currently, the possibility of sending units of the defense Forces of the country to the disaster area to help local residents and rescue services.