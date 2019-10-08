Due to duties on European imports in the U.S. sharply more expensive products
New duties on European goods, which should come into force at the end of this month, can mean that your expense on groceries or meals in restaurants may increase dramatically, especially as you approach the festive season.
It all began as a dispute on international trade subsidies in the aviation industry, but has led to the fact that the world trade organization “gave” US the ability to set duties on goods from the European Union in the amount of $ 7.5 billion, says ABC News.
Although some of these duties are aimed at aircraft, mainly on agricultural goods, mostly from France, Germany, Spain and the UK.
Fee of 25% will apply to products such as German coffee, Scotch whisky, British biscuits, Spanish olives, Italian cheeses, French wines and a vast array of tariffs on goods from the EU, which shall enter into force on 18 October.
American food accounts “will grow significantly, at least by 25-40%, depending on the retailer,” said on Monday ABC News President of the Association of specialized foods Phil Cataracs. The costs are likely to fall directly on consumers, as manufacturers advised in too short a period prior to the commencement of duties.
“These duties will be imposed simultaneously with two weeks’ notice for supply chains this is a very short period of time, so we believe that they will be passed on to consumers, he said. It’s sad that all this will happen in anticipation of the holidays.”
According to Tatarakis, even more difficult will be the restaurants, where it is not always possible to quickly change the range as it makes the grocery store.
“You will see an immediate increase in prices in a wide range, — said the expert, adding that all this will affect most everyday users. — We are involved in the political game, and the food used as a weapon.”
Overseas, many food exporters are also trying to come to terms with the news.
Karen Betts, Executive Director of the Scotch whisky Association, called the 25-percent duty “blow” for the industry, stating that single malt Scotch whisky is “more than half of the total value of British produce in the tariff list of the United States government (i.e., more than 460 million dollars)”.
“Over the last 25 years, the trade in alcoholic beverages between Europe and the United States were duty free. During this time, Scotch whisky exports to the USA and American whiskey in the UK and Europe has increased significantly, which has benefited both sides of the Atlantic, increasing investment, employment and prosperity for all,” Betts said.
Antoine Leccia, President of the French Association of exporters of wines and spirits (FEVS), lamented the announcement on fees, noting that they “will have a major impact on French producers and exporters of wine, as well as to our customers and consumers in the United States” and that “it is no good news”.
In Ireland, where it comes Kerrygold butter, head of the Association of Irish dairy farmers Tom Phelan noted that this brand is now the second best selling brand of butter in the United States, in addition to the market added to other exporters.
“These fees may reduce margins or market share, or both,” said Phelan, urging the EU and the Irish government “to make every effort to negotiate the return to normal trade flows”.
Tatarakis said that the imminent end of history with the duties should not wait. According to him, new tariffs not only “will reduce family retail purchases” and will harm “small businesses and entrepreneurs, especially in the food industry.”