Due to forest fire in California, 1,200 people have fled their homes
California wildfires force you to evacuate and close the school. Firefighters continue to fight the fire, Fox News reports.
A wildfire has devastated more than 2,000 acres (800 hectares) in southern California in just 24 hours. 1200 people were forced to leave their homes.
The so-called Tenaja fire has spread to several cities in riverside County, including Murrieta, 80 miles from Los Angeles. Officials canceled classes on Fridays for the entire school district Murrieta valley because of the fires, and the police went door to door giving evacuation orders.
Riverside County officials have warned about the dangers to the health, urging people living in the surrounding areas, to limit time spent outdoors due to the smoke and ash produced during a fire.
The flames broke out about 4 o’clock in the evening of 4 September. Fire raspostranenija on 994 acres, to September 5 has already burned 2,000 acres. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
About 500 firefighters are fighting the fire. However, the fire has not yet caused significant damage to houses.
“Probably the fire occurred several hundred feet from homes,” — said the representative of the California Department of forestry and fire protection (CALFIRE).
Firefighters on Wednesday was encouraged by wet conditions and the water discharged from the helicopters, but the wind gusts and rising temperatures Thursday made the situation worse.