Due to medical error, the woman from new York gave birth to the children of other couples
A woman from new York during the IVF procedure, hoisted the wrong embryos. The couple claims that the hospital knew that the embryos were mixed up, and tried to hide it. They sued the hospital to court, writes CBS News.
New York couple gave birth to other people’s children after the clinic of reproductive medicine CHA Fertility in Los Angeles (CA) hoisted the woman and not the embryo. Couple was expecting the birth of twin baby girls, but instead gave birth to two boys who gave their biological parents.
The couple claims that the hospital knew that the embryos were mixed up, but tried to hide it. On the clinic’s website States that she “has fulfilled the dreams of tens of thousands of people who wanted to become parents” in more than 22 countries. This couple says their dream clinic destroyed.
American-Asian couple, who wished not to disclose their names, spent more than 100 thousand dollars for the services of in vitro fertilization (IVF), before the girl managed to get pregnant. But in March when children were born, parents were shocked to discover that not one child was of Asian origin.
The lawsuit alleges that genetic testing confirmed that the children belong to two other couples. It made giving birth to babies woman to give of their biological parents. The couple still doesn’t know what happened to their embryos, which were to be implanted. The lawsuit was filed by the owners of the clinic of reproductive medicine — Dr. Joshua Berger and Simon Hong, who was named responsible “unimaginable accident”.
However, according to the expert Jake Anderson on ECO frequent human error.
“The process of growing embryos is long and meticulous. It includes more than 200 different stages. And when it happens to thousands of patients each year, it is difficult to keep track of all the details of the process,” Anderson said.
More than one million children born in the U.S. as a result of IVF or using similar technologies. But Anderson said that the recent news that the clinic destroy or confuse the embryos raise serious questions about the process.
“I don’t know if we are too irresponsible or careless with the most important genetic material of humans and their future happiness,” said Anderson.
In 2009, Carolyn and Sean savage found themselves in a similar situation. They learned that the child they have just conceived through IVF, was not one of them.
“You are so excited and you feel like “finally” this happened and then find out this news is so painful,” said Carolyn.
Savage bear a child, and after birth gave a pair of his biological parents. They say that for them to hear the news of another error when EKO was “heartbreaking process”.
“I can’t Express how unacceptable this situation is,’ said Carolyn. Is a preventable and protocols should be respected and they should be treated seriously.”
Couple this latest trial is accusing the clinic of medical malpractice and for 14 other items. The lawsuit also said the couple experienced a significant emotional experience.
Lawyer CHA Fertility clinic refused to comment.
The lawyer representing the couple, said they “got emotional trauma and suffered financial losses”, and that they filed a lawsuit to obtain compensation and to “ensure that this tragedy never happens again”.