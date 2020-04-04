Due to quarantine pensions and social assistance will reassign automatically
In Ukraine for the period of quarantine for pandemic coronavirus pensions and state social benefits will be reassigned automatically.
About it reports a press-service of the Ministry of social policy.
It is noted that the law “On amendments to some legislative acts aimed at ensuring additional social and economic guarantees in connection with the distribution of coronavirus disease (COVID-2019)” had settled the question of extending the payment for a period of quarantine of all pensions and benefits to people who currently have preconise MSEK and the WCC on disability and reappointment (continued) pensions and allowances for the new period without any representations and without any documents.
“After the expiration of the quarantine or restrictive measures on social protection of the population or management of the Pension Fund will recalculate the amount of paid state social assistance or pensions upon the face of the statement (results of re-examination of medical-social expertise) and the necessary documents”, — told in the Ministry of social policy.