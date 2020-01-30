Due to the Chinese coronavirus 6,000 people are trapped on a cruise ship
More than 6,000 people are unable to get off a cruise ship in the Italian port city of Civitavecchia after the plane was quarantined because of fears that two Chinese passengers can be infected with coronavirus. About it writes The Guardian.
Preliminary tests showed that passengers are not carrying the virus, but it is not clear, whether will allow passengers to leave the ship Costa Smeralda until confirmed by the final results.
The original plan of landing 1140 passengers who had to leave the ship on Thursday, January 30, in the morning, was suspended after a protest of the mayor of Civitavecchia Ernesto Tedesco. “Are you crazy? Who ordered you to disembark? I’ll sue you”, he shouted to the officials.
National Institute for infectious diseases Lazzaro Spallanzani explores the samples taken from Chinese women who fell ill with fever and her companion. Final results can take up to 48 hours.
The samples were sent for testing after three doctors and a nurse boarded the ship Costa Crociere Costa Smeralda to take care of a woman with a high fever.
54-year-old woman from Macau was the night isolated in a hospital ward on the ship. Her husband, who had no symptoms were also examined by the doctors of the Roman Spallanzani hospital and quarantined.
“As soon as there was suspicion of the medical staff on Board immediately activated the necessary medical procedures for cases of this kind, — reads the statement of the Costa Smeralda. — Our priority is to ensure the health and safety of our guests and team.”
According to Italian media reports, the pair flew to Milan from Hong Kong on Saturday, 25 January, before heading out on a cruise.
The ship arrived from Palma, Majorca, and stayed in Civitavecchia, a town near Rome, in the framework of a one-week cruise in the Mediterranean. “The situation with suspected coronavirus in the port of Civitavecchia is closely monitored,” said Tedesco.
An unidentified passenger said, “the Cabin is isolated pairs, and they are around doctors. We’re a little concerned, of course. No one sits down and never leaves the ship except the doctors. This holiday may end in a nightmare.”
The Italian government is preparing to take about 60 Italians home from Wuhan, a Chinese city where the virus broke. The group then will be quarantined in a military facility for two weeks.
