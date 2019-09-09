Due to the melting of the glacier sheska mountain Kebnekaise lost its status as the highest peak in the country (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Mount Kebnekaise in Sweden lost its status as the highest peak in the country due to the melting of the glacier on the summit, reports TASS with reference to the website of the newspaper The Guardian.

“It’s quite symbolic. This is an obvious, very clear signal to all citizens of Sweden that the world is changing”, – quotes the edition of Professor of geography, Stockholm University Gunhild Ninis Rosqvist.

A team of scientists under her management undertook the measurement of the 3 September to the end of the summer season thaw. Since the first measurement in 1880, the southernmost of the two peaks of Kebnekaise was higher North. This fall, however, the North peak was higher – it reached the height of 2 m. 096,8

Southern top from the 1960s years lost 24 meters, with the most rapid melting of the glacier had in the last two decades.

Rosquist reported that South peak can be restored, but the trend is the melting of ice was established.