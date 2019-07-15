Due to the storm Barry oil production in the U.S. fell by 73% with the price of gasoline
Tropical storm Barry led to reduced crude oil production in the Gulf of Mexico 73%, reported July 14 Federal Agency for the protection of the environment.
Bureau of safety and environmental (BSEE) stated that approximately 73% of current oil production in the area was suspended, accounting for 1.38 million barrels of oil per day. The reason — the impact of the storm Barry, which hit shore on Saturday, July 13, writes Fox Business.
The storm also reduced production by almost 62% of natural gas in the Gulf of Mexico.
With 283 production platforms (42,3% of the 669 manned platforms in the Gulf of Mexico) had to evacuate the staff, according to BSEE, citing data from reporting operators. Production platform — offshore facilities that are extracting oil and natural gas — remain at the project site continuously. This is different from drilling rigs, which move from place to place.
According to BSEE, the staff were evacuated from 10 non-dynamic drilling rigs — almost half of all structures of this type that is currently used in the Gulf of Mexico.
July 13, the storm crashed into the coast as a hurricane 1 category in Intercostal city, Louisiana. Soon after, he weakened and was downgraded to a tropical storm. According to forecasts, today, July 15, the storm will head North through the northwestern part of Louisiana, and “life-threatening flash floods” can stop in on Monday, according to the national center for hurricanes.
How to change gasoline prices
As reported WTLZ, due to the storm Barry gasoline prices could rise. The reduction of oil production usually leads to an increase in average fuel prices across the country.
In addition, some oil refining factories can be closed or experiencing supply problems, heavy rain can lead to failures in factories and limit the supply of fuel along the Gulf coast. All this also can result in the increase in gasoline prices.