Due to throat infection 11-month-old toddler lost both legs and arms: one of the limbs just…
11-month-old Oliver Astorp living with his 23-year-old mother Abigail in the British town of Cleethorpes, was on the verge of life and death due to infection in the throat that developed into sepsis.
“The fact that we’ve been through, it was awful. Never in my life have I experienced such fear. Oliver crossed from laughter and giggles straight to the gates of death within 48 hours. And no one knew him”, — quotes the words of British newspaper the Sun.
At first mother decided that her son’s simple dehydration. The doctor, who they visited with the child, sent them home, advising them drink as much as possible. But the next day Oliver worsened. And Abigail went to the hospital. Doctors determined that the child had a throat infection, which could not be identified, although no symptoms of the boy were not shown. They warned the mother that her son might not be saved.
Oliver, fortunately, miraculously survived. However, lost all four limbs. One of the blackened legs literally fell off from the body, when the mother was holding the baby in her arms. Other leg and arm had to be amputated surgeons.
“Someone might feel sorry for us, but I feel like the luckiest mom in the world because Oliver is still with us. Maybe he has no arms and legs, but he’s still my smiling, brave boy,” says Abigail.
Recently Oliver was discharged from the hospital. He learns to live without hands and feet and already tries to play with toys with the help of a stump. The doctors are going to supply him with dentures.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter