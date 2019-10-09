Dumplings conquer America: the 5 best restaurants of Ukrainian cuisine in the United States
Ukrainian cuisine conquers the world, I do not pass it a party, and the USA. For many Ukrainian restaurants have received the status of the best across the country. The journalists of “voice of America” was attended by 5 of the most authentic and interesting Ukrainian restaurants and learned their success story.
1. Veselka, the Ukrainian restaurant has become a cult in new York
In 63 years of existence, the restaurant Veselka has forced new York to fall in love with Ukrainian cuisine. They shoot the episodes movies, eating American celebrity, and the output — queues of people wanting to try Ukrainian dishes.
This year, Veselka has become the third best round the clock restaurant of America, according to online publication The Daily Meal.
The journalists of “voice of America” talked with the owner and learned how he managed over the years to preserve the authenticity of the menu and what is the secret of popularity of Ukrainian food in new York.
2. Riel: well-Known Texas chef gets Ukrainian cuisine on the culinary map of the world
Dumplings with steak, chips, beets, alcoholic cocktail “Soup with sour” — all of these unusual food combinations you can try in the restaurant of the Ukrainian-French cuisine Riel, one of the largest cities in Texas, Houston. And they were invented by a canadian of Ukrainian origin, a former professional hockey player Ryan Lacan.
Recently Lacan entered the list of the 20 best chefs in North America according to one of the leading culinary magazines, and the Riel was named the best new restaurant of the year.
Yarina Matviychuk and Constantine Darling visited his restaurant and check in Texas cook Ukrainian borsch.
3. Of stritch: the kitchen at the Ukrainian Church has developed into a popular new York restaurant
To feel the taste of Ukraine foodies of new York city come to a small basement room in the so-called “Ukrainian village” in Manhattan. For more than 40 years in the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church of St. George is running the kitchen under the laconic name “the Stritch”. Here cook only traditional Ukrainian dishes, for money to support the Church. Not everyone knows about the existence of this unique place, because even the name of the restaurant was unclear to the Americans in Cyrillic. What attracts the local “Strike” learned journalists “Voice of America”
4. Pierogie Kitchen: Philadelphians in awe of the family recipe of dumplings
Marie Thorpe, whose grandfather was a Ukrainian, 16 years ago, opened the family Pierogie Kitchen Philadelphia (PA). The woman wanted to preserve the culture that began to disappear in the region.
The journalists of “voice of America” visited Varenichnaya on the eve of super bowl in American football — the biggest sporting event of the year.
5. Enoteca Maria: at a restaurant in new York’s Ukrainian mistress is feeding Americans dumplings family recipe
A small restaurant in new York is world famous — just because refused the services of professional chefs in favor of a simple grandmothers. First only Italian, and last year the Housewives from different parts of the world. All dishes, which are prepared by “Nonna” (Italian for so called grandparents), the owner has only one requirement — that the recipes were authentic.
Recently, work in the restaurant of the first “Nonna” from Ukraine. The journalists of “voice of America” met with the Ukrainian host and how it feeds American.