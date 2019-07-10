Dundalk vs Riga live streaming free: preview, prediction
Dundalk – Riga. Champions League match forecast (07/10/2019)
“Dundalk” in a match on July 10 with “Riga” is considered to be a clear favorite – in our forecast we evaluated the capabilities of each team and chose a reliable bet. What is the meeting like?
Dundalk
Dundalk holds another very powerful season – after 24 rounds, Winnie Perth’s team leads the tournament with 56 points. The nearest rival in the face of “Shamrock Rovers” “white lilies” is ahead by eight points and there are all the prerequisites to the fact that in the near future, this handicap will only increase.
A 2-2 draw with Derry City in the last round interrupted the Dundalk series of nine victories in a row.
Riga
Last season Riga won the first championship in its history. The team of Mikhail Konev finished first with 64 points, ahead of the second Ventspils by only four points. This season, the club also relies on gold – after 19 rounds, it is in first place in the table and is ahead of the second RSF by four points.
Statistics
Dundalk hasn’t lost in any of the last 16 matches – 14 wins and two draws
In official matches in his field, Dundalk is unbeatable in the last 17 matches – 14 wins and three draws
In each of the last three home games, Dundalk scores at least three goals.
Forecast
“Dundalk” very powerfully holds the current season in the championship of Ireland and for the home match with “Riga” he fits at the peak of form, it will be extremely difficult for the Latvians to resist such an opponent.
White lilies are especially good at home meetings – for the last time in their native Oriel, they were left without glasses almost a year ago, and in the last three games they scored 10 goals against their opponents.
“Dundalk” is an experienced fighter in the international arena compared to “Riga”, which for the second time in its history will try its hand at European cups, and in the game “white lilies” are now clearly superior to the opponent.