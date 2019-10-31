Dunkin Donuts worker decided to expose the network, removing wykrywanie video
Worker Dunkin ‘Donuts decided to refute the network of his video, which went viral, writes the NY Post.
On Tuesday, October 29, an employee posted on the social networking application TikTok video, which in her words confirms that the company does not prepare your donuts.
15-second video posted on her account is currently unavailable. The user made it private, but that did not prevent him from becoming viral in less than 24 hours, having collected almost 350,000 likes.
In the video, the employee demonstrates a working form as visible proof of their employment, and then puts the lens on a box of frozen donuts. A few storage boxes she found frozen muffins and bagels.
Users actively commented on the video.
“I always knew that the donuts at Dunkin parched and rough. Now I know why!”, — wrote one user.
But fans of Dunkin stood up in defense of the network.
“I come here every day and think their cool. The people, the staff and the food is always good,” he said.
Earlier this month fired an employee Panera Bread after the publication of the video on how to prepare Mac and cheese.
ForumDaily previously wrote about how in Montana an employee of the Pita Pit spits in your food right in front of the client, and then throws food at her. A Florida man attacked a bartender because of caps trump. In Texas, meanwhile, arrested a teenager who spat in the bottle of tea and returned it to the shelf of a store.