Duplantis second time in a week broke the world record in the pole vault (video)
Arman Duplantis
Swedish athlete Armand Duplantis broke his world record in the pole vault, set in the Polish city of Torun last week.
In the Scottish city of Glasgow for the competition, which was held indoors 20-year-old athlete conquered the height of 6.18 meters, 1 centimeter higher than the previous result.
Recall, a long time world record (6.15 m) belonged to the famous Ukrainian Sergey Bubka.
In February 2014 a world record has improved, the Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie (6.16 m).
It is significant that it happened in Donetsk on tournament “pole vault Stars”.
But one record still remains still for Bubka, the world record at open stadiums. 31 July 1994 the current President of the NOC of Ukraine in competition in the Italian Sestriere jumped by 6.14 m.