During a baseball game arch rivals was a mass brawl (video)

August 1, 2019
Во время бейсбольного матча принципиальных соперников произошла массовая драка (видео)

The regular season of Major League baseball (MLB) between principled opponents “Cincinnati Reds” and the “Pittsburgh Pirates” (11:6) ended in a mass brawl of the players.

In the ninth inning player, “the Reds” Amir Garrett was heard in his address offensive speech and rushed through the half-pitch to sort things out with the bench “Pirates”.

All resulted in a General brawl teams.

To reassure athletes, it took a few minutes.

