During a baseball game arch rivals was a mass brawl (video)
August 1, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
The regular season of Major League baseball (MLB) between principled opponents “Cincinnati Reds” and the “Pittsburgh Pirates” (11:6) ended in a mass brawl of the players.
In the ninth inning player, “the Reds” Amir Garrett was heard in his address offensive speech and rushed through the half-pitch to sort things out with the bench “Pirates”.
All resulted in a General brawl teams.
To reassure athletes, it took a few minutes.
