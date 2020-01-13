During a basketball match in the US, the fans opened fire (video)
Basketball game between teams of schools South oak cliff and Kimball in Texas Dallas was interrupted because of the shooting.
During a match in the stands that is not shared by the fans who started the brawl, in the end, one of the fans opened fire from firearms.
Two persons were injured, seriously injured 18-year-old boy, was also wounded a police officer.
Recall that in June last year in Toronto at the parade of Champions NBA shooting occurred.