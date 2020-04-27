During a Boxing match and spraying antiseptic to protect them from the coronavirus (video)
April 27, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
In the capital of Nicaragua, Managua hosted an evening of Boxing, one of the main events of which was the match in the second Featherweight title between Robin Zamora (15-7, 8 KOs) and Ramiro Blanco (18-7-3, 10 KO’s).
The tournament organizers tried to prevent the boxers from the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.
This was facilitated, according to them, spraying the fighters with antiseptics during the match, the LuckyPunchNet.
The show was the audience, which was seated a meter away from each other, all of them at the entrance the temperature was measured and disinfected his hands and the soles of their shoes with alcohol.
And on the eve of the match was the battle of the views of Zamora and Blanco. Both fighters came to a duel in disguise.