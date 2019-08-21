During a match of the championship Romania to help an injured player has left “fast”, but then the driver had disappeared (video)
A curious and unexplained incident happened in the third round of the Second Romanian League between FC Concordia Basel and the “Farol” (2:1).
On the 89 th minute of the match the hosts ‘ midfielder Ionut Paun was seriously injured, and left the ambulance. After providing the necessary procedures doctors put the victim in the car, but… the driver was not there.
After a 6 minute wait the driver, who has not left at once, and began meticulously filling out the paperwork right in the car cabin.