During a match of the championship Romania to help an injured player has left “fast”, but then the driver had disappeared (video)

| August 21, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

Во время матча чемпионата Румынии к пострадавшему футболисту выехала "скорая", но потом водитель куда-то исчез (видео)

A curious and unexplained incident happened in the third round of the Second Romanian League between FC Concordia Basel and the “Farol” (2:1).

On the 89 th minute of the match the hosts ‘ midfielder Ionut Paun was seriously injured, and left the ambulance. After providing the necessary procedures doctors put the victim in the car, but… the driver was not there.

After a 6 minute wait the driver, who has not left at once, and began meticulously filling out the paperwork right in the car cabin.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr