During a pandemic in the United States dramatically increased the demand for bunkers: how much is the cover and what’s inside
Sellers of real estate at the end of the world note: due to the early stages of their business took off. People are buying bunkers in the American heartland or place of refuge right in the backyard, writes “Voice of America”.
“When I came here immediately felt that I was safe. It’s so quiet, peaceful and the tank is phenomenal, says Mary Colby. And when you are inside, you clearly feel you’re in danger.”
Mary and her husband Tom are the owners of one of the silos in South Dakota. Previously, there was a military base, now the bunkers are private property, which turned into a city of the future. “Voice of America” was shot in this place 2 years ago and then all 575 bins were still empty.
Here now an active construction site. Mary and Tom decided not to wait until the bunker is ready, they sold their house in Georgia and went to South Dakota, where they live in the trailer next to the bunker.
“We were in Georgia when the pandemic began, and we realized that because of age and health-are we at risk, says Tom. — So we decided to change place with $ 4 million neighbors on it. Here we are only 30”.
According to the owner of the bunkers, the family Colby is not the only one who pandemic prompted the decision to buy a more reliable property.
“We receive 20 times more requests for bins, says the owner of the company Vivos Robert Vicino. — Sales increased by 400%, and it’s not just silos in South Dakota, but other refuge offered by the company around the world.”
The increase in demand is confirmed by the seller bunkers in Texas. Says that structures will not protect from the pandemic directly, but that the coronavirus caused people to doubt global stability.
“Oh, Yes, my phone is ringing every 2-3 minutes, admits Ron Hubbard, owner of Atlas Survival Shelters. — People have asked about the bunkers. Many believe that the pandemic is just the first stage. It will be even worse. So they are trying to prepare for the future”.
Ron is sure that its own bunker — the only way to survive global catastrophes.
“You have to keep in mind that if American security is threatened where to send politicians? In the bunker, he says. — What’s plan B for the President? To deliver it into the hopper. What else can you do? You can’t leave the planet.”
To prepare for the worst case scenario is the feature of preparou. The so-called sequence of the movement whose followers are stocking up on food, Essentials and build shelters at the end of the world. In a situation with a pandemic many of their actions do not seem funny.
“Prepare now say: look, we’re not crazy, we were right, says anthropologist Chad Huddleston. — Their behavior, many thought strange, but it is now clear that they should take an example”.
Chad Huddleston, an anthropologist, studies the movement of preparou. In his opinion, the acquisition of the bunker — not such a crazy idea. But it’s important to be really ready to move there.
“Many people, especially billionaires, buy bunkers in the same New Zealand, he says. — It helps to feel safe. But really quickly get to the bunker and closed seems to be something out of science fiction”.
The sellers of the bunkers saying that their construction can be placed in the backyard or get to them by car. Price of base models is lower than for normal estate.
“Into bins that need renovation, we have reduced the price by half, says Robert Vicino. — Now it is $17 500 for a bunker of 200 square meters.”
Tom says that the bunker he and his wife spent a third of their savings. Inside has already managed to put the first wall. Another few months and will be invited to visit daughter and grandchildren.
What are the bunkers
The Creator of the silos in South Dakota claims that is equipped with a protective mechanism and is furnished as a normal house, the system can save thousands of people in case of a fall of an asteroid or nuclear war.
Although the structure looks unwelcoming from the outside, inside there are all the usual home comforts and cute things, including sofas, coffee table and paintings on the walls.
The bins are even provided with “virtual Windows” with LEDs to simulate different kinds of external world.
Their construction has been the company Vivos, which are 29 square kilometers belonging to military areas in South Dakota. They use old bunkers, built by the military in the mid-twentieth century, and modernize them.
Bins with a width of about 8 meters and length up to 24 m have enough space for storage of reserves necessary for survival from 10 to 20 people (which can be located in the same bunker) for 12 months.
The California company Vivos is one of the world leaders in the construction of bunkers. They are protected by heavy-duty concrete and steel walls and doors.
The company began construction in 2016.
How much cost a bunker in 2020
Bunker Indiana is one of the most fortified shelters, impervious underground complex built during the cold war to counter the explosion of 20 megatons. The hopper holds up to 80 people for a minimum of one year of fully Autonomous survival, without the need to exit to the surface. The cost is $35 000 per person.
Bunker Vivos xPoint — personal bunkers in the database, consisting of 575 of these facilities. Each can accommodate from 10 to 24 people and they need the reserves for a year or more for stand-alone shelter without having to go outside. Compressed concrete bunker elliptical shape includes a massive front wall with the entrance of solid concrete and steel blast doors. Price — from $17 500 to $35,000.
bookmark