During a separation from her favorite son Angelina Jolie is going to establish privacy
August 21, 18-year-old Maddox Jolie-pitt went into adulthood. Now the young man will live in Seoul and study in one of the largest technological universities in the Department of bioengineering.
Angelina Jolie offered to accompany the son to the University. The actress struggled trying not to show that worries about separation from Madox, but still did not hold back tears.
For anybody not a secret that Maddox is a favourite with Jolie. Rumor has it that he alone star wants to hand over all its an impressive legacy after death.
“With the absence of Maddox, she had too much free time and lack of understanding of what to do with it. In her life, formed a real hole that needs to be filled with something,” admitted the insider portal Radar Online.
According to an anonymous source, Angelina realized that too much attention to the family. Now the actress finally decided to establish his personal life!
“She plans to regularly go on dates to see where it may lead. Angie already has several candidates for appointments, which has long sought its location,” — said the source.
We will remind, since the beginning of the process of divorce with brad pitt in 2016 Jolie was single. It is likely that soon the actress will find a new love — or at least distract from the sad thoughts of parting with her son.