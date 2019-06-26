During a stampede at the stadium in Madagascar has killed 15 people
At least 15 people were killed and 75 were injured during a stampede at a stadium in Madagascar, reports
Thousands of people gathered on Wednesday at the stadium “Mahamasina” in the capital, Antananarivo, to celebrate independence Day. People have tried to break into the arena where it was planned to conduct free entertainment.
“The show was supposed to start, and people hear that they can enter the stadium, but the police did not open the door. People tried to break the door, but to no avail. The crowd continued to push. People fell and at least 15 were killed,” – said the head of the National gendarmerie of Madagascar Richard Ravalomanana.
The Director of one of the local hospitals where the wounded were taken, said that the death toll could rise as several injured are in critical condition.