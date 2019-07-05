During a vacation in the Bahamas to Florida was attacked by a shark

4 Jul shark bit a man from Florida, when he was snorkeling in the Bahamas.

Во время отдыха на Багамах на жителя Флориды напала акула

Photo: Depositphotos

The Royal police force of the Bahamas reported that 32-year-old man from Fort Lauderdale was in the water on the beach Nippers beach on Guana Cay when he was attacked by a shark at about 17:30 on 4 July, writes ABC News.

The police said that the victim, whose name was not released, was taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

The attack came a week after an American woman died after a shark attack in the Bahamas. 21 year old Jordan Lindsay from California was also involved in snorkeling when she was attacked.

