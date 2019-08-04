During dispersal of the rally in Moscow lit up the ex-commander of the Kiev “Berkut”: the video is published
The network got a video taken on August 3 in Moscow during the dispersal of peaceful protesters for fair and free elections in Russia. The video hit the former Deputy commander of the Kiev “Golden Eagle” Sergey Kusyuk.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, August 3 in Moscow began the second stage of the rally “For free elections”. The police immediately began to arrest the participants. According to eyewitnesses, the police detained even bystanders.
Among the first “tied” one of the leaders of the opposition Love Sable. Also, the police stopped and brutally beat a cyclist who was driving past the protesters. And got a man who defended the actions of Regardie.
The first phase of the protest on 27 July and also scored the unprecedented brutality of the security forces, a Moscow court sentenced to arrests more than 60 people. Including under arrest was Alexei Navalny. He was given 30 days. Did not save the opposition even the fact that he needed urgent medical help.
