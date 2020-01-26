During the battle over the status of mandatory Challenger for the title of world champion under version WBC Ukrainian was bitten by his rival (photos)
During the battle over the status of mandatory Challenger for the title of world champion under version WBC between Ukrainian Ivan Recochem (23-5-1, 18 KO’s) and former world champion Danny Garcia (35-2, 21 KOs), which took place in the night of Saturday in new York, the Barclays Center arena and ended with the victory of the American, there was an unpleasant episode.
Ukrainian athlete has made far better action in the ring.
In the 10th round, the boxers went into a clinch and Redkach unnoticed by the judges has bitten an opponent in the neck.
“He bit me,” – said about this episode Garcia after the fight. “He shouted: “Mike Tyson” and bit me. I looked at the judge and told him about it” – quoted Boxingscene Philadelphia.
But the referee did not notice the incident.