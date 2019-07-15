During the concert Jennifer Lopez evacuated all the audience: what happened (video)
During the concert the famous singer Jennifer Lopez sparkled recently steel press at the presentation of fashion awards, there was a serious emergency. The performance was canceled, and all spectators to evacuate.
The incident occurred in new York, during a speech Jennifer Lopez at the sports complex Madison square garden. Star opened his spectacular show to the roar of the audience. But at the beginning of the third song, suddenly the lights went out. After a while it became clear that this is serious. 20 thousand spectators had to be evacuated from the hall.
Show, J. Lo was thwarted due to the blackout. Almost 12 hours due to failure of one of transformation 64th street (Manhattan.) около70 thousand people in new York were left without electricity.
Jennifer commented on the situation. She said she’s sorry, and invited everyone to the re of the concert, to be held on July 15.
The power outage happened on the anniversary of a catastrophic failure of the electricity supply in 1977, which plunged new York into darkness and sparked widespread looting and arson. Another large-scale blackout happened in August 2003.
At this time several subway trains were stuck with passengers in the tunnels. Had to be evacuated. One of the victims told reporters that sat in the car with other passengers for over an hour. And then there was the police who helped them rise to the surface.
The lights went out on Broadway. There has cancelled all performances.
