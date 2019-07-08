During the earthquake in California wave ‘tsunami’ in the pool almost washed away a woman (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Last week in California, an earthquake of magnitude of 7.1, which became the most powerful in the region over the last 20 years. Its epicenter was located in Kern County, which is located far enough from the sea, so the quake could cause a tsunami. But the shaking was so strong that the waves rose in one of the pools in Ridgecrest, according to Stormnews.

“Tsunami” was recorded by the surveillance camera at the home of Dave Brogla. The waves were so large that almost washed away his wife Debra:

Tremors were felt in many areas in the southwest United States, including Los Angeles, Las Vegas and even Phoenix. In California’s orange County, they were not as strong compared to the counties of Kern and San Bernardino, but it was enough to spill the water in the pool:

We will remind, last week in southern California occurred earthquakes of 6.4 and 7.1. The most affected city of Ridgecrest in Kern County and the settlement of the Throne in the County of San Bernardino. The tremors damaged buildings and water pipes, they have caused fires due to damaged gas pipes and electricity deprived thousands of homes and businesses. There were no casualties. Several people were injured.

Their epicenters were located in sparsely populated areas, so the consequences were not so serious, as usually happens in such tremors. By estimations of the Governor of California Gavin Newsom, the damage exceeds $ 100 million, reports “Voice of America”.

The Governor has declared the affected area a state of emergency and called on local authorities to improve systems and to tighten building regulations. “This is a Wake-up call for the rest of the state and other parts of the country,” he told reporters.