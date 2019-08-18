During the filming of the movie Chris Rock has faced John Tory (PHOTOS)

Loading...

It is not excluded that Chris Rock at some time will move to Toronto, because he always see in different parts of the city, and many excited about that.

Since then, as last month began shooting his new movie “Saw”, the Hollywood star appeared here and there in Toronto.

He is stopped by fans to take pictures with him, see him in the company of other major celebrities, and now he even talked some time with the mayor.

John Tory recently had surgery on the Achilles tendon and since then have used to moving special scooter.

This morning tori posted on Twitter photos of him on the scooter stands next to the Rock, with the caption: “Always great to stumble upon people who come here to participate in the thriving film industry in Toronto, and to welcome them in our city.”

Residents of Toronto quite interested in the photos.

Some even ask, maybe it’s the Rock decided to make a drawing with the scooter.

The film will involve Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols, only time will tell if tori and a chat with them too.