During the flight Bianca Andreescu received a very lovely note from a fan (PHOTO)

A native of MISSISSAUGA Bianca Andreescu was so touched by the note she got from a fan during a flight, even a little tears.

Famous tennis player tweeted the photo and heartfelt message, the author is thanking her for what she was inspired by his two young daughters and showed them that anything is possible.

At the end of the message, written on a napkin, the author identified himself as “Canadian”.

“That is the best at what I do,” wrote Andreescu in his Twitter.

“Someone on the plane wrote a very good message on a napkin and handed it to me. From this I have even tears came to eyes because sometimes I don’t realize the impact I had and continue to have on the lives of various people doing their thing.”

Andreescu became the first citizen of Canada, who won the title of champion at the Grand Slam tournament in singles at the U.S. Open in September.

In honor of 19-year-old tennis star named a street in her hometown of MISSISSAUGA, and she recently took the highest place ranking among canadian players in the history of the Women’s tennis Association.

“I have two young daughters. You’ve really inspired them both,” – said in a note fan.

“Neither of them plays tennis, but they both know, what you have achieved. Thanks to you they know that nothing is impossible if you really want it.”

In a tweet over the note Andreescu wrote that she always wanted to have a positive impact on the world, and she has no plans to stop this trend in the near future.

“I always wanted to do good in this world and have a positive impact on the lives of people,” she said.

“But that’s not all, I want to continue, finding all new ways”.