During the inspection of the attorney General’s Office found millions of violations
The chamber has found millions of violations during the inspection of the office of the attorney General (Prosecutor General — Ed.) in the period 2018-2019. About it reports a press-service of the Supervisory authority.
The Prosecutor General’s office received from the budget for the implementation of the prosecutorial-investigative activities, training and advanced training of Prosecutor’s office of 14.36 billion.
At the same time, as a result of the adoption by heads of different levels informed management decisions and failure to ensure adequate internal controls over the use of budgetary funds, the Prosecutor’s office with violation of the current legislation spent 2.48 million hryvnia, unproductive 17.3 million hryvnia, and uneconomical — 4.2 million UAH.
Auditors noted that the Prosecutor did not provide adequate effectiveness in the management of budget funds, which resulted in incomplete and return to the state budget of the General Fund appropriation in the amount of more than 71 million.
The omission of guidance in personnel matters has led to recognition by the courts of decisions on dismissal of employees is unlawful. In some cases, these payments exceeded UAH 1 million. Just in 2018-2019 by court paid 16.5 million hryvnia compensation for forced truancy.
The accounting chamber experts also point to the failure by the prosecutors of the principle of maximum economy and efficiency in the procurement and use of road transport, as well as amounts. The Prosecutor’s office in Lviv region by partially using their own vehicles (from 26 units operated 18) leased from a third party three cars, it spent 165 thousand hryvnias. At the same time, seven faulty cars consisting on the account, was deposited to another person without a contract.
In addition, the audit revealed the facts of violations of the law “On public procurement” the procurement of goods and services. In particular, the Prosecutor General’s office in order to avoid procedures for the procurement of goods and services, by division of the object of procurement into parts acquired in 2018-2019 furniture, computer and household appliances services related to software, information systems and their support for a total amount of more than UAH 1 million. And the Kyiv Prosecutor’s office in violation of law is not announced in 2018 in ProZorro reports on the implementation of 26 agreements.
There had been a breach of the accounting that led to the distortion of the financial and budget reports for a total amount of 978 thousand.
